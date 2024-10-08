Jim Harbaugh's impact on Justin Herbert shows up big in Chargers power rankings
Much has been written about how the arrival of Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers has impacted star quarterback Justin Herbert.
While some have accused Harbaugh’s “tough guy” approach of not working, the conversation is something that has seeped into power rankings discourse too.
Over at ESPN, for example, the Chargers slot No. 18 in the Week 6 power rankings after a bye, with Kris Rhim writing the following:
“Because of the running focus of coach Jim Harbaugh-led teams, Herbert having less gaudy passing stats was somewhat expected. Still, his numbers are worse than anticipated. He has thrown for 578 yards this season, his fewest in any four-game span in a season in his career. His previous low was 785 yards from Weeks 11 to 14 last season. Some of the struggles could be related to a high right ankle sprain from Week 2, but Herbert is attempting just 22.7 passes per game. Before this season, he averaged 39.1 passes per game.”
A new coach, scheme, losing playmakers like Keenan Allen, multiple injuries along the offensive line, and so much more go into Herbert’s down numbers, of course.
Looking ahead, what’s really interesting is how Herbert’s numbers might look in Week 6 when he and the Chargers hit the road to play the Denver Broncos. Denver, after all, sports an elite defense and has won three straight games.
Based on the latest injury updates for the Chargers, things are getting better after a week of rest. The could include the return of both starting offensive tackles.
But Herbert’s numbers compared to expectations won’t be the only thing massively down if the Chargers can’t steal a road win in the AFC West clash—the power rankings numbers next to continued questioning of Harbaugh’s fit with Herbert will tank.
