Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers defense gets embarrassing feedback
The Los Angeles Chargers improved in many ways under Jim Harbaugh in 2024, overall seeming far ahead of schedule despite making some sacrifices to better balance the long-term salary cap.
One of those key areas of improvement, at least on the first pass, appeared to be the team’s tackling performance on defense.
New coordinator Jesse Minter arrived, cobbled together a hodgepodge defense of one-year, prove-it deals like Poona Ford and castoffs from other teams like Elijah Molden and posted a top-five unit.
In review, according to NFL.com’s Next Gen Stats, the Chargers jumped up the tackling efficiency ranks:
“The Chargers climbed up the league's tackling efficiency ranks in their first campaign under Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, jumping from 17th in 2023 (87.0%) to eighth this year (88.0%). Four different Chargers defenders posted a missed tackle rate under 10 percent (Derwin James with 6.1%, Troy Dye with 7.1%, Kristian Fulton with 7.3%, Elijah Molden with 8.9%), tied for the second most by any team in the NFL (minimum 50 tackle attempts). However, the tackles the Bolts did miss were costly -- they allowed an extra 6.9 yards per missed tackle this season, the most in the league.”
Impressive, considering how slapped tougher everything was within a new defense under a new coaching staff. Ditto, considering three of the mentioned four names are set to be free agents soon.
The problem? That pesky league-worst mark in extra yardage allowed per missed tackle. Nearly giving up a first down’s worth of yardage on every missed tackle is wild and restrictive.
If nothing else, it’s something for the Chargers to focus on this offseason. If that problem lingers and other areas of the unit regress as opposing offenses start to figure out Minter’s looks, the overall unit could take a step back.
