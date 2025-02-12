Chargers could get bailed out by draft if they lose Poona Ford, Teair Tart
Much of the attention when it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 NFL draft focuses on putting offensive weapons around Justin Herbert.
But don’t sleep on that defensive line.
The upcoming 2025 draft class is absolutely stacked with interior defensive linemen, to the point NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah just put out this note: “Last year at this time, I had potential starter grades on 12 DTs. This year I have 24 of them. Ridiculous amount of depth at the position in this draft class.”
Now, fans might be thinking this is great news – the Chargers could always go a different route in the first one or two rounds, then come back to the spot and get a good value later in the draft.
But maybe not.
The Chargers heavily leaned on risky names at the spot in 2024 and got two breakouts with Poona Ford and Teair Tart. Both were on one-year deals. Ford was fantastic over 17 games, which will dramatically up his value. Similar story for Tart.
But there are problems. The Chargers might not want to pay up big for Ford, who turns 30 next November, especially after his attendance and production woes in prior years. Tart is younger but has a far more erratic resume, technically having already been with four different teams since entering the league in 2020.
With the Chargers already likely putting massive money into the edges with one of Joey Bosa or Khalil Mack, the strategy might end up being veterans on the edge and high draft picks in the middle.
This year – like grabbing Joe Alt early a year ago – might be the time to do it, too. Jim Harbaugh loves his trenches, so don’t be surprised if this is the route they go.
