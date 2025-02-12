Los Angeles Chargers alternate helmets conspiracy theories pop up again
The Los Angeles Chargers could be one of the rare NFL teams to get new alternate helmets this offseason.
Back in November, it sure seemed like the Chargers accidentally leaked the alternate helmet design on social media.
In that possible leak, the team shared images of a navy blue helmet while promoting a collaboration. The sleek look was clipped out of later social media posts, but by then, fans on social media were all over it.
The supposed leak led to speculation that the team would surprise and wear those new alternate helmets during a primetime Monday night game. No dice there – but speculation about the reveal has shifted to this offseason.
On social media, FanDuel’s Zach Cohen made a post suggesting that the Chargers are one of at least four teams getting new alternate helmets this offseason.
Generally speaking, teams will put out reveals of new alternate jerseys and helmets in the offseason, especially when it takes years of working with the NFL to get approval. And the supposed leaked navy helmet could’ve easily just been a prop, as the Chargers are known to license all sorts of replica helmets using a broad range of colors.
Alas, once again, the idea of the Chargers finally unveiling a long-awaited alternate helmet (or even a throwback that technically isn’t “new”) had fans fired up:
