NFL analyst has Chargers dealing for wide receiver familiar with the AFC West
In Jim Harbaugh’s first season in his second stint as an NFL head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers bounced back from a 5-12 showing and a last-place finish in the AFC West to win 11 games and earn a wild-card berth. The season ended on a low note with a 32-12 playoff loss at Houston.
Quarterback Justin Herbert’s strong regular-season showing went by the wayside after he was picked off four times by Texans—one of those returned for a touchdown. Rookie wideout Ladd McConkey led the club in catches (82) and receiving yards (1,149). In the playoff setback at Houston, he was targeted 14 times and snared nine passes for 197 yards and a score.
Recently, SI.com’s Conor Orr made a bold prediction in regards to each of the 32 teams in the National Football League. Some may be bolder than others, while a few might have somewhat of a familiar ring to it.
“The Chargers will trade for Davante Adams. Adams, motivated to put an end-of-prime cap on what could be a Hall of Fame career, would provide Justin Herbert a reliable target and a valuable veteran mentor for the developing Ladd McConkey and the much-in-need-of-confidence Quentin Johnston.
“The Chargers aren’t going to be able to effectively supplement the wide receiver depth chart via the draft alone this offseason. The playoff loss to the Texans was proof that Herbert needs more.”
Last week, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the New York Jets’ wideout was “intrigued by a potential return to the West Coast.” Could part of that intrigue be the chance to face one of his former employers? In two-plus seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, prior to the midseason trade to the Jets, Adams racked up 221 catches for 2,869 yards and 23 scores in 37 games with the Silver and Black. He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2022. The 11-year pro
This could be some kind of reunion if it all plays out, with Herbert and the Bolts being a big winner. Keep in mind that Adams closed the season with the Jets and in 11 games, caught 67 passes for 854 yards and seven scores. Intriguing indeed.
