Playoff loss, Super Bowl lessons have Chargers scrambling in mock drafts
The Los Angeles Chargers are paying attention.
That much fans can take comfort in after the globe just watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs get pulverized in the Super Bowl at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Even before that game, Jim Harbaugh’s team needed to focus on upgrading the interior of the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert. But one can feel a little more urgency about the idea now, which is reflected in a new mock draft from The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, who has the Chargers taking Alabama guard Tyler Booker in the first round:
“I still cannot shake the feeling of watching the Houston Texans front dominate the Chargers offensive line in the playoffs. The interior of the line struggled in pass protection all season, and that weakness showed up in the biggest game. Hortiz and Harbaugh want an offense that can dominate the line of scrimmage. The game in Houston put on full display that the Chargers are not there yet. I think improving the interior of the offensive line will be a priority for Harbaugh and Hortiz this offseason.”
Drafting a 6’5”, 325-pound prospect from a top program is a good way to start. Trey Pipkins is a cut candidate after more struggles and former first-rounder Zion Johnson continues to look like a bust.
Those factors, plus the playoff stumble against Houston and bigger lessons from the Super Bowl, have moved the Chargers past the idea that an interior lineman in the opening round isn’t the best value.
For those worried about getting Herbert more weapons, Popper has them grabbing a tight end in the second round of his mock, too. Plus, the Chargers just keep getting linked to the biggest free agent and trade block names at the wideout position.
Above all else? Grabbing another top offensive lineman just feels oh-so-Harbaugh (and Greg Roman).
