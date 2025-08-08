Jim Harbaugh reveals Chargers' OL plan after Rashawn Slater injury
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the media on Friday and discussed the plans for the offensive line with respect to the injury to Rashawn Slater.
Slater sustained a torn patellar tendon in practice on Thursday and will be placed on injured reserve. He will miss the entirety of the 2025 season. Slater had just signed a multi-year contract extension on July 27 which made him the highest paid offensive lineman in the league history.
Harbaugh said last year's first-round selection, Joe Alt will move to left tackle, while Trey Pipkins will move to right tackle. Alt played left tackle when he starred at Notre Dame. He only moved positions due to Slater occupying the left tackle position.
Alt has played a single game at left tackle. He started there in Week 18 of the 2024 season when Slater and other starters sat out before the playoffs. He also took repetitions there during training camp. The Chargers are fortunate to have someone of Alt's ability to shift over to the left tackle is a luxury the Bolts have.
Pipkins has played more than 3,000 career snaps at tackle. He was projected to be the swing tackle before Slater went down. Now, he is entrenched as the starter on the right side.
The remainder of the Chargers front line appears to be set with Zion Johnson at left guard, Bradley Bozeman at center and Mekhi Becton at right guard.
