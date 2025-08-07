Chargers have full-circle moment after Keenan Allen was 'blindsided' by trade
The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to play the greatest hits after it was announced the team had signed veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen.
Allen spent 11 seasons with the Chargers before spending last season with the Chicago Bears in the NFC North.
The Chargers were looking for veteran leadership in the receiver room, and there's no one better than someone who has spent so much time with the franchise. However, the relationship between Allen and the Chargers hasn't always been roses.
RELATED: Chargers could be developing the perfect QB trade candidate
Kris Rhim of ESPN wrote about Allen's return to the Chargers, and in his story, Rhim revealed that sources close to Allen said the veteran wide receiver was blindsided when the team traded him last season.
It wasn't like Allen couldn't have been a great piece for the Chargers last season. In his one year with the Bears, Allen finished with 70 receptions, 744 receiving yards, and 7 touchdowns.
There may not be a more reliable veteran receiver in the league than Allen. That's exactly what the Chargers were hoping to find after Mike Williams' surprising retirement. Having Williams' replacement be one of the most beloved Chargers of all time doesn't hurt either. Allen will add another wrinkle to an already impressive offensive unit.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
5 eligible Chargers worthy of increased discussion for Hall of Fame enshrinement
Chargers' new $13 million defender named as 'X-factor' for 2025 season
Derwin James reveals wild birthday gift he received from Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh's handling of Justin Herbert's offensive line is downright baffling
Chargers rookie Tre Harris suddenly stumbles with drop issues during practice
NFL analyst raves about surprisingly 'comfortable' Chargers quarterback Trey Lance