Chargers UDFA fighting for roster spot has impressive touchdown in training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers fanbase is living on cloud nine with the official announcement that veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen is returning to the team.
Allen is one of the most beloved players in Chargers history, and adds a veteran presence to the receiver room that the team has been desperately looking for.
However, some young talent in the receiver room has been standing out during camp, including one player who is fighting for a roster spot.
RELATED: Chargers' hyped rookie getting pushed by former UDFA
Daniel Popper of The Athletic wrote about UDFA Luke Grimm having a standout moment during a recent practice.
"Rookie receiver Luke Grimm had a touchdown catch on a slant route in 11-on-11. He was working with the third team and caught the pass from Uiagalelei," writes Popper.
Grimm's name has been brought up a few times during camp this season. However, the Chargers' wide receiver depth chart is looking a lot deeper than people would have imagined.
Rookies KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Tre Harris are already looking the part during camp, and Lambert-Smith's coming-out party during the Hall of Fame Game.
It may be an uphill battle that can't be won by Grimm if he's looking for a spot with the Chargers this upcoming season. But his performance during camp could land him on another team that may see a diamond in the rough.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Reunion with Chargers gives Keenan Allen chance to break major franchise records
Chargers, Lions Hall of Fame Game matchup earns historic ratings for preseason opener
Keenan Allen reunion could stall Chargers rookie stats...and that’s a good thing
Chargers news: Keenan Allen returns, healthy competition, monster ratings, and more
Keenan Allen helped Chargers steal Ladd McConkey before his inevitable return
Chargers’ Mike Williams already talking about coming out of retirement