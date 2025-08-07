Charger Report

Chargers UDFA fighting for roster spot has impressive touchdown in training camp

One Chargers UDFA is making the decision on his future with his impressive play on the field during practice at training camp.

Tyler Reed

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Luke Grimm runs after a catch against the Brigham Young Cougars.
Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Luke Grimm runs after a catch against the Brigham Young Cougars. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers fanbase is living on cloud nine with the official announcement that veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen is returning to the team.

Allen is one of the most beloved players in Chargers history, and adds a veteran presence to the receiver room that the team has been desperately looking for.

However, some young talent in the receiver room has been standing out during camp, including one player who is fighting for a roster spot.

RELATED: Chargers' hyped rookie getting pushed by former UDFA

Daniel Popper of The Athletic wrote about UDFA Luke Grimm having a standout moment during a recent practice.

"Rookie receiver Luke Grimm had a touchdown catch on a slant route in 11-on-11. He was working with the third team and caught the pass from Uiagalelei," writes Popper.

Grimm's name has been brought up a few times during camp this season. However, the Chargers' wide receiver depth chart is looking a lot deeper than people would have imagined.

Rookies KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Tre Harris are already looking the part during camp, and Lambert-Smith's coming-out party during the Hall of Fame Game.

It may be an uphill battle that can't be won by Grimm if he's looking for a spot with the Chargers this upcoming season. But his performance during camp could land him on another team that may see a diamond in the rough.

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Luke Grimm against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Luke Grimm against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Reunion with Chargers gives Keenan Allen chance to break major franchise records

Chargers, Lions Hall of Fame Game matchup earns historic ratings for preseason opener

Keenan Allen reunion could stall Chargers rookie stats...and that’s a good thing

Chargers news: Keenan Allen returns, healthy competition, monster ratings, and more

Keenan Allen helped Chargers steal Ladd McConkey before his inevitable return

Chargers’ Mike Williams already talking about coming out of retirement

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News