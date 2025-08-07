Omarion Hampton predicted as Chargers' No. 1 running back by fantasy football experts
The Los Angeles Chargers haven't produced a 1,000-yard rusher since Melvin Gordon in 2017. Last year they averaged only 110 yards per game on the ground, good for a middle-of-the-pack 17th-best in the league.
A sign of head coach Jim Harbaugh's commitment to upgrading the running game: The team signed a veteran offensive lineman (Mekhi Becton), signed a former first-round draft pick running back (Najee Harris) and drafted another runner in the first round (Omarion Hampton).
RELATED: Chargers' Mekhi Becton gives Justin Herbert hilarious NSFW pep talk
The stats-centric folks at Pro Football Focus believes the moves will pay off, especially with a rookie running back in Hampton who they believe will ascend to the Chargers' starter. In a new post revealing "data-backed takes" for all 32 teams, PFF urges Fantasy Football owners to draft Hampton over Harris.
Writes PFF of the competition: "Harris' contract and efficiency data point to this backfield being Hampton's before long."
Gone from last year's Chargers team are running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, leaving offensive coordinator Greg Roman to find the right combination between Harris and Hampton. The rookie from North Carolina was drafted with the 22nd overall pick in April, just one month after inking Harris to a one-year, $9 million contract.
"Hampton, like Ashton Jeanty, was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, after racking up 2,330 yards after contact over the past two seasons (second most among running backs)," says PFF. "The competition is veteran running back Najee Harris, who is currently dealing with an eye injury. Even without considering the injury, the data doesn't stack up well for Harris' taking control of the backfield on his one-year contract. Since 2021, he has averaged 3.9 yards per carry (51st among running backs with 300-plus carries) and 2.9 yards after contact per attempt (30th) with a 17.7% stuff rate (37th)."
MORE: Chargers roster move to make room for Keenan Allen provides roster battle clarity
As for the Chargers' AFC West rivals, PFF predicts Kansas City Chiefs' receiver Rashee Rice is worth drafting despit a looming suspension ... Las Vegas Raiders' rookie runner Ashton Jeanty should be a first-round Fantasy pick ... and tight end Evan Engram will have a bounce-back year for the Denver Broncos.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Reunion with Chargers gives Keenan Allen chance to break major franchise records
Chargers, Lions Hall of Fame Game matchup earns historic ratings for preseason opener
Keenan Allen reunion could stall Chargers rookie stats...and that’s a good thing
Chargers news: Keenan Allen returns, healthy competition, monster ratings, and more
Keenan Allen helped Chargers steal Ladd McConkey before his inevitable return
Chargers’ Mike Williams already talking about coming out of retirement