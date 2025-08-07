Charger Report

Chargers' Mekhi Becton gives Justin Herbert hilarious NSFW pep talk

New Los Angeles Chargers' offensive lineman Mekhi Becton served as a profanity-laced hype man for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Richie Whitt

May 27, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 27, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mekhi Becton was one of the most important acquisitions of the Los Angeles Chargers' offseason.

The veteran offensive lineman coming off a Super Bowl season with the Philadelphia Eagles signed a two-year, $20 million contract to help fortify Jim Harbaugh's unit at right guard. Becton is here to strengthen what most observers considered a weak interior line in front of quarterback Justin Herbert.

Becton brings winning experience, having started 15 games for the Eagles and blocking for running back Saquon Barkley's 2,000-yard season.

Who knew, however, that he also doubles as a cheerleader? Or, at least a profanity-laced hype man for Herbert.

With Herbert mic'd up during a recent training camp practice at The Bolt in El Segundo, Becton gave him a raunchy, hilarious pep talk.

"You're amazing bro. I don't give a f---- what you say," Becton told Herbert. "Keep telling me no all you want. I'm gonna keep calling you amazing. How about that? And make sure you tell yourself that every f---ing morning when you look in the mirror: I'm f---ing Justin Herbert and I'm amazing."

The raunch rant reminded of the old Saturday Night Live bit where actor Al Franken played a motivational speaker named "Stuart Smalley" and looked into his mirror for daily affirmation.

Other highlights picked up by Herbert's microphone include his Al Pacino impression with Harbaugh, trying to escape from linemen Becton and Joe Alt, and a "Fortnite" celebration after a touchdown pass.

Justin Herbert
Jul 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

