Chargers' Mekhi Becton gives Justin Herbert hilarious NSFW pep talk
Mekhi Becton was one of the most important acquisitions of the Los Angeles Chargers' offseason.
The veteran offensive lineman coming off a Super Bowl season with the Philadelphia Eagles signed a two-year, $20 million contract to help fortify Jim Harbaugh's unit at right guard. Becton is here to strengthen what most observers considered a weak interior line in front of quarterback Justin Herbert.
RELATED: The Zion Johnson center experiment is over with the Chargers
Becton brings winning experience, having started 15 games for the Eagles and blocking for running back Saquon Barkley's 2,000-yard season.
Who knew, however, that he also doubles as a cheerleader? Or, at least a profanity-laced hype man for Herbert.
With Herbert mic'd up during a recent training camp practice at The Bolt in El Segundo, Becton gave him a raunchy, hilarious pep talk.
"You're amazing bro. I don't give a f---- what you say," Becton told Herbert. "Keep telling me no all you want. I'm gonna keep calling you amazing. How about that? And make sure you tell yourself that every f---ing morning when you look in the mirror: I'm f---ing Justin Herbert and I'm amazing."
MORE: Chargers GM not concerned about Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey fit
The raunch rant reminded of the old Saturday Night Live bit where actor Al Franken played a motivational speaker named "Stuart Smalley" and looked into his mirror for daily affirmation.
Other highlights picked up by Herbert's microphone include his Al Pacino impression with Harbaugh, trying to escape from linemen Becton and Joe Alt, and a "Fortnite" celebration after a touchdown pass.
