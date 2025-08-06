Keenan Allen's signing comes at right time as Chargers deal with star WR injury
Los Angeles Chargers fans have been celebrating through the night as the team brought back veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen.
Allen spent last season with the Chicago Bears, but before that, he spent 11 seasons with the Chargers, including four when the team was in San Diego.
However, not everything is sunshine and rainbows for the Chargers' receiver room at the moment. After a breakout rookie season, Ladd McConkey is dealing with an injury during camp that has taken him off the practice field.
A few days ago, McConkey spoke with Kay Adams about his health, and the second-year receiver was pretty tight-lipped on what issues he has going on. Is there a chance this is long-term?
If McConkey does miss meaningful time, the Chargers can at least lean on the veteran leadership of Allen.
There has only been one season in Allen's career where he didn't have over 700 receiving yards, and it was 2016 when he only played one game.
What the Chargers will get out of Allen, production-wise, is still unknown. But the team knows what they are getting from a veteran player off the field, who has been one of the most successful players at his position for the last decade.
