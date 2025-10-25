Jim Harbaugh remains secretive about major Chargers injury updates
During the Los Angeles Chargers' Thursday Night Football victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the Bolts suffered multiple injuries to key players.
Star safety Derwin James injured his ankle, cornerback Tarheeb Still was dealing with a knee issue, and guard Mekhi Becton also had a knee injury that forced him out of the game.
After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about the injuries, but he remained secretive, as he often does. Harbaugh offered no updates initially on the three players.
Derwin James injury has since been updated
While Harbaugh didn't say much, there was an update on James this weekend. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said he would get an MRI to determine the damage to his ankle, but he believes there's a chance James won't miss any time.
Los Angeles does have the benefit of extra time off following their Thursday night game. Their next game is on November 2 against the Tennessee Titans. They'll hope the added time off will be a blessing for them with these injured players, especially James, who is one of the premier safeties in the NFL.
Injuries continue to plague the Chargers
It's become an all-too common theme for the Chargers to be dealing with injuries. They're seemingly among the top of the league with players on the IR and this season. This offseason, they even signed running back Najee Harris due to his durability, only to have him tear his Achilles.
They're also without rookie running back Omarion Hampton, who was seen in a walking boot following the win. They've been able to lean on Kimani Vidal, but it would be ideal to get Hampton back in the mix as well.
Los Angeles also lost star left tackle Rashawn Slater to a torn patellar tendon before the start of the season, shortly after he signed a four-year, $114 million contract extension. Throw all this together and it's no wonder Harbaugh doesn't want to discuss injuries.
