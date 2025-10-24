Derwin James injury scare for Chargers updated after primetime win
The Los Angeles Chargers can breathe a collective sigh of relief on the topic of the Derwin James injury, it seems.
James suffered an ankle injury in the first half of his team’s Week 8 primetime win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. He emerged from the halftime tunnel in street clothes and wearing a boot, spurring pessimism about the setback.
But the day after, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that James suffered a low-ankle sprain.
RELATED: Chargers' Oronde Gadsden better than Bears' Top 10 rookie; Antonio Gates 2.0?
While James will still undergo an MRI to reveal the full extent of the injury, Ian Rapoport noted that James could miss all of no time thanks to his team’s extended break after playing on Thursday night.
The Chargers don’t want to miss one of the NFL’s best safeties at all, but especially not after trading away depth while acquiring Odafe Oweh. Tony Jefferson suffered an injury on Thursday night, too, while Elijah Molden is also playing through injuries.
RELATED: Chargers’ Justin Herbert suffers cheap shot, torches Vikings as revenge
Next up for the Chargers is a Week 9 AFC clash with the Tennessee Titans on November 2, so James has an extended break to get right, provided the MRI comes back as clean as reported here.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Derwin James suffers injury vs. Vikings in Week 8
The Super Chargers make a thunderous return with dominant primetime showing
Chargers lose yet another starting OL due to injury vs Vikings
Surging rookie Oronde Gadsden gives Chargers early lead on Vikings Thursday Night
Chargers win vs Vikings: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 8