Oronde Gadsden fantasy football outlook as Chargers rookie soars
The Los Angeles Chargers experimented by going the veteran route at tight end to begin the 2025 season. Tyler Conklin received the majority of snaps, but it was clear early on that he was a negative while on the field.
The Bolts have since turned to their rookie tight end in Oronde Gadsden II. Gadsden was a former receiver that switched to tight end during his time at Syracuse and it shows when he's on the field. The Chargers loved his potential and Gadsden has made the most of his opportunities thus far.
After a seven catch, 68 yard performance in Week 6, Gadsden followed it up with a monster 168 yard, one touchdown outing in their next game. On Thursday night, the Chargers' tight end had an insane first half, catching five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
This is great news for fantasy football managers that are looking for a midseason addition to their roster. Gadsden was only on 2.1 percent of rosters according to ESPN coming into this game, expect that number to skyrocket following Week 8.
Gadsden should be a priority waiver wire pickup.
