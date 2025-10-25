Chargers injuries force LA to quickly host free agents, former 1st-rounder on tryouts
The Los Angeles Chargers injury woes continue. Los Angeles' victory on Thursday night football over the Minnesota Vikings came with a price. Safety Derwin James suffered a sprained ankle early against Minnesota and was unable to return. Veteran safety Tony Jefferson and cornerback Tarheeb Still also left banged up while safety Elijah Molden was on the injury report and limited all week. Multiple defensive tackles are on injured reserve as well, including Otito Ogbonnia and Da'Shawn Hand.
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz brought in multiple defenders for a workout on Friday, including former Vikings first-round pick hard-hitting safety Lewis Cine.
Among the group of defenders brought in for a workout were several familiar faces. Defensive tackle Christopher Hinton who played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan as well as the Chargers since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent. Safety Marcus Maye had a brief stint in Los Angeles in 2024 as well.
Marcus Williams and Daryl Worley all crossed paths with Joe Hortiz in Baltimore.
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking for reinforcements after the injuries have begun to pile up.
