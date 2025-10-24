Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert lean on young Chargers to dominate the Vikings
The Los Angeles Chargers bounced back from their tough Sunday performance against the Indianapolis Colts in emphatic fashion on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers offense struck fast against the visiting Minnesota Vikings and they did not step off the gas.
The Chargers offense was firing on all cylinders en route to a 37-10 victory. Los Angeles has been devastated by injuries and appeared to have been revitalized with the return of left tackle Joe Alt. Despite Alt’s return, the offense was still missing starting running backs Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris as well as starting tight end Will Dissly.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have begun to rely on their young core of offensive weapons. The Chargers offense finished the day with 419 yards and four touchdowns. Rookies and second-year players accounted for 71.6 percent of the total yards on offense as well as all four touchdowns.
Jim Harbaugh praised several of the young players and their performances Thursday night at his post-game press conference. Harbaugh specifically praised rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II and the respect defenses are giving him.
“The playmakers were on it tonight” he said, “On Ladd’s touchdown they doubled Oronde. That’s respect.”
PFF also agreed with Harbaugh’s assessment of his young weapons on offense as Vidal, McConkey and Gadsden all graded out in the top five of the Chargers offense. Rookie Tre Harris came in just behind Joe Alt at number 7.
The youth movement was not limited to the offense. Second year defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe finished the night with two sacks and rookie safety RJ Mickens secured his first career interception.
The Chargers have a few extra days of rest before travelling to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Injuries have been piling up for Los Angeles, but the young Bolts appear primed to step up to the challenge.
