J.K. Dobbins bids farewell to Chargers with a memorable moment
The Los Angeles Chargers - J.K. Dobbins saga has finally come to an end. The former Charger agreed to a one year deal worth up to $5.25 million with the rival Denver Broncos. Despite upgrading their running back room by signing Najee Harris and drafting Omarion Hampton in the first round, the Bolts placed the seldom used UFA tender on Dobbins. He now heads to a contender, as the Chargers chose not to match their offer.
Dobbins had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns for the Chargers last season and was a Comeback Player of the Year finalist. Injuries did slow him up once again, but Dobbins produced when he was on the field in 2024.
In his farewell to the Chargers and their fans, Dobbins took to X to post one of his most memorable highlights while wearing the blue and yellow.
Dobbins' leaping touchdown run against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night football capped off a 34-27 win for the Bolts in Week 11. Dobbins rushed for 56 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns.
Dobbins now heads to Denver, where he'll face the Chargers twice this upcoming season. The Bolts, despite losing him, have to feel good about the current state of their running back room. This should be a fun matchup to monitor when Weeks 3 and 18 come around.
