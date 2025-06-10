Najee Harris was Chargers' backup plan after J.K. Dobbins 'passed' on offer, per report
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins apparently turned down an offer from the team this offseason around free agency.
While Dobbins currently ponders signing with the Denver Broncos, the Chargers approach mandatory minicamp with the veteran running back still sitting on the rare unrestricted free agent tender they applied in April.
According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Dobbins had a “pretty decent offer” from the Chargers before all this unfolded:
“J.K. Dobbins had a pretty decent offer on the table to return to the Chargers and passed on it, at which point Los Angeles pivoted to Najee Harris. You’ve got to wonder if there are some regrets there, with the productive, if beat-up, Dobbins still looking for a job.”
No word on what “pretty decent offer” means for Dobbins, who has consistently had injury issues and was just in the Comeback Player of the Year race after one year with the Chargers. What the team, player and his reps view as a good offer is, clearly, not aligned right now.
While Dobbins tested free agency, the Chargers went out and signed Najee Harris, then added first-round running back Omarion Hampton. Only then did the team loop back and apply the rare tender on Dobbins.
Clearly, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers wanted Dobbins back if the contract made sense. That’s currently what’s unfolding, provided he doesn’t choose to sign elsewhere.
