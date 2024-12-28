Is J.K. Dobbins playing today? Injury update for Chargers RB
The Los Angeles Chargers will be shorthanded when they look to clinch a postseason spot with a win over the New England Patriots on Saturday.
With Gus Edwards now out, the Chargers are hopeful that J.K. Dobbins can return on Saturday, or at least before the start of the playoffs.
Here is the latest on Dobbins' injury and a timeline for his return.
J.K. Dobbins Injury News
UPDATE: Dobbins has been listed as questionable for Week 17
Dobbins career has been marred by injuries, and this season has been no different. The veteran running back suffered a knee sprain against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, back in Week 12.
Injury takeaway for Chargers
The news about Dobbins isn't a surprise, but not having him or Edwards in the backfield on Saturday will be a major blow to this offense.
The Chargers will also be without Trey Pipkins III and Denzel Perryman. Tight ends Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst are questionable, as well as Elijah Molden.
