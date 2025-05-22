Former Chargers' high draft pick reveals why he walked away from NFL at a young age
Nasir Adderley was expected to be a part of the Los Angeles Chargers' defense for a long time, as he created a solid tandem with fellow safety Derwin James. Adderley, the Chargers' former second-round pick in 2019, made the shocking decision to step away from the game of football during the 2023 offseason.
The Philadelphia native revealed why he made the decision and dove into his new life ventures in a recent interview with Matt Breen of the Inquirer. Adderley mentioned that missing the birth of his daughter in 2020 heavily influenced his decision to hang up his cleats.
“During that time I went through a spiritual awakening and realized my purpose wasn’t just playing in the NFL. It was to be a present father. My daughter was very young but still visibly upset when I was gone. I never expected for it to hold a profound impact on her at such an early age, but it changed my perspective completely."
So what has Adderley been doing since leaving the Chargers? After earning his degree in health behavior science from Delaware, the former safety has taken an interest in helping others with their physical wellbeing.
“As soon as I realized my time being taken away from learning about health, I knew it was time to move on. In business, I found myself searching for the most lucrative opportunity instead of just committing to the industry that was calling my name since I was a little boy. I said, ‘That’s why I left the NFL.’ I’m not going to make my decisions based on money. I’m going to make my decisions based on purpose."
In four seasons with the Bolts, Adderley had 232 tackles, 12 passes defended and three interceptions. While it's easy to think about what could've been, it's great to see Adderley find happiness outside of the game of football.
