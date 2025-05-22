Chargers reportedly voted to ban Tush Push before playing Eagles in 2025
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, a primetime Monday night game in Week 14.
Those Chargers apparently didn’t want to see the Tush Push, either.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, 10 teams voted against the Tush Push ban at league meetings and the Chargers weren’t one of them.
That smacks a little strange for a Jim Harbaugh-coached team. Harbaugh himself said back in February that teams should “get good at it or stop it,” so the Chargers voting to ban the play a few months later seems odd.
The Eagles and teams like the Baltimore Ravens voted to save the Tush Push. Understandably, someone like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted he was torn between wanting to stop the Eagles and whether he was actually against the play itself.
Granted, head coaches like Harbaugh aren’t the ones making calls on NFL rules like these at league meetings. And the old ball coach isn’t going to care one way or another – he’ll have his guys adapt to whatever the new ruleset is going into a season.
In the immediate future, though, the Chargers will have to deal with this next season in Week 14. And it’s on Harbaugh and the coaches to, like Harbaugh has said in the past, get good at stopping it now that the ban failed.
