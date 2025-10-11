Justin Herbert's injured OL and key storylines before Chargers vs. Dolphins
The Los Angeles Chargers are currently on a two-game losing streak after starting the year 3-0. The road doesn't get easier, not due to their schedule, but injuries on the offense. Despite this, the Chargers are hopeful they can get back in the win column this week against the Miami Dolphins.
Here's the top three storylines as the Chargers are set to take on the Dolphins this week.
Life Without Omarion Hampton
After losing Najee Harris for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, rookie Omarion Hampton was placed on IR with an ankle injury. With the Chargers' first-round pick out for a minimum of the next four games, it's the next man up in the backfield.
Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal and Nyheim Hines will now handle the Chargers' run game. Haskins should see most of the snaps early on with Vidal and Hines coming in as needed. The Dolphins allowed over 200 yards rushing to Rico Dowdle last week, so they're vulnerable.
Chargers Offensive Line in Shambles
If it wasn't bad enough already, the Chargers offensive line received even more bad news heading into Week 6. Joe Alt will be out once again with an ankle sprain, which was expected. The kicker now is that Trey Pipkins III is out and Jamaree Salyer is questionable.
Justin Herbert may be on the run on numerous occasions once again.
Dolphins as a Chargers Get Right Game
Despite the Chargers' recent struggles and their extremely injured roster at the moment, some are viewing this as their 'get right' game. The Dolphins are 1-4 and spiraling out of control in what seems to be a sinking ship in Miami.
Still, the Chargers cannot afford to play down to their competition in this one, even with how injured they are. Set the tone early and take control of the AFC West.
