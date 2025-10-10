Chargers trade proposal would rip off Browns, net Justin Herbert a big weapon
The idea the Los Angeles Chargers should hit up the NFL trade block to get star quarterback Justin Herbert some more help will continue to make the rounds ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
When looking at NFL trade targets around the NFL and some of the Chargers’ biggest remaining needs, tight end is one of those positions that emerges the most.
It helps, too, that the Chargers have already shown a willingness to make a big splash via trade, like they did when agreeing to acquire former first-round pass-rusher Odafe Oweh from the Baltimore Ravens.
Now, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has tabbed the Chargers as a trade candidate for Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku.
Should Chargers trade for Browns TE David Njoku?
First, Knox explains why the Browns might want to move Njoku:
“Harold Fannin Jr. has impressed and appears poised to take over as Cleveland's long-term starting tight end. Through five weeks, the rookie has caught 21 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.”
Over five games, the 6’4” Njoku has caught 20 of his 30 targets for 195 yards and a score. Considering the offense and quarterbacks in Cleveland, his averaging 9.8 yards per catch and scoring once, just one year removed from scoring five times in 11 games, is pretty good.
Njoku would be a mid-season rental since he’s set to be a free agent in 2026. If it works out, the Chargers wouldn’t blink at extending a 29-year-old playmaker. Those Chargers aren’t getting anything from free-agent signee Tyler Conklin and rookie Oronde Gadsden continues to develop.
In short, if the Browns are hosting a sale and the price is right, the Chargers would be foolish not to make an Njoku trade happen before the deadline, especially if the cost is a fourth-round pick, as suggested.
