NFL Week 6 picks from analyst says Broncos will 'blast' Chargers
Even coming out of a bye, the Los Angeles Chargers face an uphill battle going on the road to take on the Denver Broncos in an AFC West clash in Week 6.
Those Chargers still have to deal with nagging injuries to major names like Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater—to name a few.
It doesn’t help that the Broncos ride a three-game streak and an elite defense put together by Sean Payton and the Denver coaching staff, either.
Hence, analysts such as Sloan Piva of Sporting News predict the Broncos will “blast” the Chargers in NFL Week 6 picks by a score of 23-16: “Combine those factors with Javonte Williams finally getting going out of the backfield, and we're talking about a sneaky good Sean Payton team. Everyone will be on Jim Harbaugh's Chargers here, but they might not have enough offensive threats to challenge this Denver D. The Bolts have been held to 10 points each of their past two games. Broncos bettors, let's ride.”
Whether the Herbert-led offense in Jim Harbaugh and coordinator Greg Roman’s scheme can diversify enough to beat a defense that has allowed less than 12 points per game over its last three remains to be seen.
On one hand, fans haven’t seen the best the Chargers offense has to offer in the new scheme with Herbert and his line, as well as names like DJ Chark, injured. But on the other, it’s not exactly a secret that they want to get smashmouth on the ground, leading some to question Harbaugh’s fit with Herbert.
Either way, the divisional battle does feel like a game where one side or the other will indeed end up, well, blasted.
