Could we finally see a Madison Beer vs Taylor Swift matchup at Arrowhead?

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on their division rival Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. The Chargers are fresh off an overtime victory against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs are in a rough spot holding a 6-7 record. The Chiefs are clinging to slim playoff hopes following their loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.

It is no secret that longtime Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been dating and is now engaged to international superstar recording artist Taylor Swift. Swift drew the attention of NFL gameday cameras for a significant portion of the 2023 season through 2024.

RELATED: Chargers’ Justin Herbert under fire for postgame sideline exchange

Following Kelce and Swift's engagement, Swift has kept a much lower profile in the 2025 season. She still regularly attends Chiefs home games at Arrowhead stadium but manages to stay out of the spotlight.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, known as a media recluse, shocked the world when he was spotted with pop star Madison Beer. The two have been dating since sometime over the summer before the 2025 season started.

Herbert and Beer were even spotted out to dinner with several Chargers offensive linemen following the Chargers victory over the Chiefs to kick off the 2025 season in Brazil.

Fans were quick to lend their opinions on social media about the new romance. After the exhausting coverage of Swift and Kelce, fan discussions sprung up on social media. Some users quickly declared Hebert and Beer better than Taylor and Kelce.

RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert poised for changing of the guard from Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

Madison Beer has regularly attended Chargers home games and has brought her friends and family to SoFi Stadium. She has even been spotted on the sidelines pre-game.

Beer and her family have become somewhat of a good luck charm for the Chargers as her mother Tracie's first NFL game was the Chargers beatdown of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Tracie celebrated her birthday with Madison while the Chargers destroyed the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. Madison along with her mom and brother Ryder were in attendance for the victory over the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Madison Beer brings mom and brother to boyfriend Justin Herbert’s Chargers game https://t.co/2scKRjY2d7 pic.twitter.com/YBfg8xx65C — New York Post (@nypost) December 9, 2025

Madison Beer hasn't been spotted travelling for Charger's away games yet. This Sunday's Chargers and Chiefs matchup has dramatic playoff implications for both franchises and could the perfect opportunity to travel.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

After shocking return to NFL, Philip Rivers vs. Chargers in playoffs is possible

Chargers injury updates fallout ahead of Week 15 vs. Chiefs

Can the Chargers still catch Broncos, win AFC West?

Chargers' Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal usage has huge effect on fantasy football