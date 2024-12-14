Offseason work with Justin Herbert started Stone Smartt's possible breakout
One of the key reasons Los Angeles Chargers tight end Stone Smartt keeps getting tabbed as a potential breakout player for the offense?
The hard work to reach that point started over the offseason.
According to Eric Smith of Chargers.com, Smartt was one of the players who went out of his way to travel and work out with the quarterback group over the summer in Oregon, joining Justin Herbert and Co. and developing a connection.
Fast forward to now, Smartt heard his number called last week after an injury to Will Dissly and caught three passes for 54 yards. Going into Week 15, he sounds like a guy about to get a big chance.
"I just like how he attacked it and took advantage of the opportunity. It's so good to see that," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said, according to Smith. "He's been doing a great job on special teams but now he gets his shot on offense. Hopefully we can keep that going."
A former undrafted free agent and quarterback, Smartt isn’t shy about his improvement as a route runner and even blocker. Now, he gets a chance to show what he can do against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15.
The Chargers need the help to remain in the playoff conversation. And for Smartt, it’s an audition that, if it goes well enough, could extend beyond the next few weeks and say something about next season’s roster, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers need to add this former star WR for final playoff push
Jim Harbaugh's Chargers pass the 'swagger' test with the Kelce bros.
When can the Chargers clinch a playoff spot?
Jim Harbaugh was a big reason breakout player chose Chargers