Eventually, Justin Herbert has to tell Greg Roman to throw the football
To no one's surprise, the Los Angeles Chargers rank 31st in passing offense in their first season under offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Quarterback Justin Herbert says there is no reason to push for change at the moment. Based on
Roman's history, though, Herbert is going to change his mind.
“It’s a new offense," Herbert said Wednesday. "It’s a tough offense. We’re gonna get it picked up and no one is panicking.
Roman has been known for an extremely run-heavy offense since his days with the Buffalo Bills. However, it hasn't resulted in much playoff success.
Roman's Bills were stuck in mediocrity. During his tenure with the Baltimore Ravens, he helped Lamar Jackson take the league by storm. However, the Ravens would flake out and disappoint in the postseason every year.
Given Roman's recent history, Herbert should speak up and press the issue sooner rather than later.
“If we throw 500 times or 50 times, we just have to be executing as an offense," Herbert said. "Selfishly, I love to throw the football. But I want to get this offense to be as best as we can. What that looks like? It changes from week to week."
In Buffalo and Baltimore, Roman's quarterbacks were Tyrod Taylor and Lamar Jackson, which somewhat justified his system. However, Herbert is a far better passer than both of them, and that ability shouldn't be handicapped in a division with Patrick Mahomes II and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Roman has had susccess with more balanced systems before as the coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers with pass catchers like Michael Crabtree and Vernon Davis.
Unfortunately, Herbert hasn't gotten that chance. Los Angeles didn't bring back either wide receivers Keenan Allen or Mike Williams in 2024 and chose to draft offensive tackle Joe Alt instead of wide receiver Malik Nabers in the first round.
Instead, Herbert is forced to work with second-round pick Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, a 2023 first-round pick that entered the season with serious question marks after posting an uninspiring 56.7 catch percentage.
Hebert threw for 4,336, 5,014 and 4,739 in his first three seasons, respectively. He shouldn't throw his arm off as much as former head coach Brandon Staley allowed, but he should always be in 4,000-yard, 30-touchdown range.
