Are the Chiefs genuinely afraid of the Chargers in AFC West bloodbath?
The Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games in Jim Harbaugh's debut campaign last season, so it was certainly a successful first year for Harbaugh in Hollywood. However, the Chargers still finished well behind the Kansas City Chiefs, who made yet another Super Bowl appearance.
That begs the question: do the Chiefs genuinely fear the Chargers in an AFC West division that is suddenly becoming more and more stacked?
Los Angeles didn't exactly make a ton of moves this offseason in spite of having massive cap space. Yes, the Chargers put together an intriguing NFL draft haul, but they didn't really add any established veterans to their core group, which could prove to be problematic come the regular season.
Meanwhile, Kansas City — which was rife with financial complications heading into the offseason — was able to bring in compelling vets like running back Elijah Mitchell and former Bolts cornerback Kristian Fulton. Plus, the Chiefs added yet another tantalizing wide receiver in the draft, bagging Jalen Royals out of Utah State.
Remember: Kansas City will be getting Rashee Rice back from injury (assuming he doesn't get suspended for his pending legal troubles, and a ban could be coming), and it will also have Marquise Brown for a full season. Then there's Xavier Worthy, who flashed incredible potential in 2024.
We already know the Chiefs' defense is loaded, so if their offense displays drastic improvement next fall, it could spell major problems for Los Angeles.
Unfortunately, the Chargers probably didn't do enough over the last several months to strike any type of real fear into Patrick Mahomes and Co. The Chiefs are accustomed to coming out on top in the AFC West (they've won nine straight division titles), and until someone actually makes a serious push to dethrone them, there is no reason to be legitimately concerned.
That isn't to say we should rule out Los Angeles. Harbaugh is a terrific coach, and Justin Herbert is unquestionably one of the most gifted passers in football. The issue is the supplementary talent around Herbert, which the Chargers did virtually nothing to improve in free agency.
The Bolts will be relying on rookie receivers Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith to make an impact in Year 1, and depending so heavily on first-year players is never healthy. Maybe Mike Williams finds the fountain of youth or Quentin Johnston finally breaks out, but until we see those things happen, we have to exercise caution when assessing the Chargers' offense.
Right now, Kansas City remains the clear favorite in the AFC West, and let's also remember that the Denver Broncos are hot on Los Angeles' tail.
