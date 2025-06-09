Los Angeles Chargers rebuilt ground game cracks top 10 RB duo rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers decided to overhaul their running back corps this offseason. Gone are J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, who have been replaced by Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton.
Harris gives the Chargers a bruising back who has topped 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons. Hampton, a first-round pick out of North Carolina, is more versatile and should be their future No. 1 back.
While neither has taken a snap in L.A. yet, the new backfield is already being heralded as the ninth best in the league by Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton. The Chargers come in ninth, with Hampton’s versatility pushing them ahead of Harris’ old club, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
”Averaging 16.7 yards per catch through three terms at North Carolina, Hampton can be a more explosive playmaker in space than Najee Harris, who's not a big-play running back on the ground or as a pass-catcher, averaging 3.9 yards per carry and 6.4 yards per reception.”
Moton went on to say that they’ll be utilized correctly in this offensive system. “Under offensive coordinator Greg Roman's tutelage, watch out for Hampton (6'0", 220 lbs) and Harris (6'1", 242 lbs) to be a bruising ball-carrying duo that leads a top-10 rushing offense.”
Head coach Jim Harbaugh has always put together a dominant ground game, and has the pieces in place once again. That’s why it wouldn’t be surprising to see them climb even higher, once the new backs get comfortable in this system.
