Chargers' key position outlook is so poor it lands dead last in the NFL
Los Angeles Chargers fans still very frustrated with the team’s outlook at the tight end position are more than justified for those feelings.
Tight end was such an obvious weak point of the roster this offseason that the Chargers signing a notable free agent and then still drafting the position as early as the first round was a pretty reasonable suggestion.
Instead, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers did that at running back with Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton.
RELATED: Chargers hosting training camp practices in San Diego ripped by local anchor
That leaves Will Dissly and free agent Tyler Conklin as the most notable names on the depth chart. It’s Dissly who charts on the top 32 for John Kosko of Pro Football Focus…all the way down at No. 32:
“Dissly’s receiving profile is nothing to get excited about, but he is one of the best run blockers in the NFL at the position. His 72.3 PFF run blocking grade across the past two seasons ranks fourth among tight ends, helping him earn the 14th-best PFF overall grade. He did enjoy a career year as a receiver in 2024, catching a career-high 52 passes and 497 yards in his first season with the Chargers.”
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers linked to disgruntled Buffalo Bills RB in blockbuster trade idea
Chargers coaches might hope that Conklin can come in and enjoy a breakout of sorts as a weapon for Justin Herbert. But after that didn’t happen for Dissly, it’s hard to get enthused when looking at Conklin’s career to this point.
Rookie Oronde Gadsden is an understandable point of hype for Chargers fans, but it might be too early for them to lob big expectations at him.
That leaves the position in turmoil still, with Dissly just able to crack last place on a leaguewide ranking right now.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers disqualified from Terry McLaurin trade buzz for two major reasons
Former Chargers GM revealed team had Justin Herbert ranked over Kyler Murray in 2019
Chargers trade proposal adds playmaking tight end coming off 800-yard season
Chargers QB Justin Herbert goes viral at golf tournament for funny reason
Cowboys legend hilariously roasts Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh