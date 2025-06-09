Chargers reveal plan to help Ladd McConkey exploit defenses, chase sophomore leap
The Los Angeles Chargers have big plans for Ladd McConkey as he heads into what the team hopes is a sophomore surge.
Hoping for even more from McConkey might seem borderline unfair a year removed from his rookie debut that featured 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven scores over 16 games, the first two franchise records.
But Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman recently revealed that the idea now is to move McConkey around more in the offense to better exploit defenses and matchups while hopefully avoiding double teams.
"We're gonna move him around," Roman said. "The guy's got some serious talent and a serious will to get it done. Even in the playoff game, look at his production in the playoff game. He's a guy that we're just gonna continue to grow with. But when they double Ladd, you've got to play the percentages. The ball needs to go somewhere else. … So, that's gonna open up opportunities for everybody else, and we've got to take advantage of those."
McConkey sort of has a reputation as a slot-only receiver, so the fact the Chargers are willingly speaking so openly about this seems to speak to the confidence they have that he can get it done.
It helps that the offense around McConkey appears to have been upgraded this offseason, whether it was improving the offensive line with Mekhi Becton or the running game with Omarion Hampton.
But much of the cause for optimism is simply McConkey, whose on-field IQ was well beyond that of a rookie last year.
