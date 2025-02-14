Khalil Mack bolts Chargers for Seahawks in free agency predictions
The Los Angeles Chargers got some good news recently when it was revealed that star defender Khalil Mack, in fact, would not be retiring.
One problem – the Chargers now have to find a way to prevent him from leaving in free agency.
Some don’t see that happening, either. Nick Villano of FanSided just ranked the top 30 upcoming free agents, put Mack ninth and suggested the veteran pass-rusher could choose to join a team like the Seattle Seahawks:
“Now, he’s looking to cash in before the end of his career. Mack is 33 years old, so we don’t see someone giving him four or five years on a deal, but he could get a massive payout from a team looking to add a pass-rushing specialist.”
Chargers fans can breathe easy, though. While Mack does indeed feel like one of those free agents who could end up signing with a super-random team, the money being the biggest motivator seems unlikely, based on how he’s talked about the game of football for years and the fact he only has so many years left.
Over the course of his career, Mack has earned roughly $170 million dollars on NFL contracts and projects at around a $24 million-per-year average as a free agent. If one last big payout is a top goal for Mack, the Chargers happen to have roughly $65.6 million in free cap space before any other cap-saving moves, such as moving on from Joey Bosa.
On paper, it still seems plausible that the Chargers shift the cap savings gained from letting Bosa go to a lump sum that keeps Mack in town for at least one more season.
