Khalil Mack contract prediction puts Chargers in difficult spot
The Los Angeles Chargers will have some very tough decisions to make this offseason, and perhaps the most difficult one will consist of what to do with their pass-rushing tandem of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.
Chances are, the Chargers will not be able to keep both players heading into 2025, as the cost will just be too extravagant.
Bosa carries a $36.5 million cap hit next season, and Mack is a free agent in search of a new—and likely lucrative—contract.
Here's the thing: Pro Football Focus is projecting Mack to land a two-year, $45 million deal in free agency. That's actually very palatable considering that the 34-year-old just made his ninth Pro Bowl appearance, even if he is declining.
And considering Los Angeles is slated to have $65.6 million in cap space, it can easily afford to absorb Mack on that contract.
The problem is that it would then have to find a way to rehome Bosa, whether that means cutting him or trading him. The Chargers stand to save about $25 million if they jettison the former No. 3 overall pick, and they could reinvest that money into a cheaper, younger edge rusher.
Of course, the question is whether or not Los Angeles actually wants to extend Mack given that he managed just 39 tackles and six sacks this past season.
The Chargers may actually be better off letting both players go and simply infusing more youthful talent into their defense.
Regardless, considering how much Mack has been to the team both as a player and a leader, it will be a very arduous decision for Los Angeles.
