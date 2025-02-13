Los Angeles Chargers' top Joey Bosa trade partner might be a shocker
Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa recently came up in a rather stunning trade idea that made the rounds, though that involved shipping him out in exchange for an offensive player to help out Justin Herbert.
But a different angle in the wake of the Super Bowl provides a rich-get-richer lesson by suggesting the champion Philadelphia Eagles could call the Chargers about a Bosa trade.
The idea recently surfaced via Bleacher Report’s scouting department:
“For the most part, the Eagles will need to look for cheaper players via trade. They have a fairly tight cap situation, but Howie Roseman has already proven he is good at managing the cap aggressively through void years and restructured contract. The Eagles willingness to do that could allow them to go after a player like Joey Bosa. He would bring a $13 million salary, but his 2025 cap number could be altered with a contract extension. He could help replace Josh Sweat if he leaves in free agency.”
That would be typical Eagles – go out and find a “fading” veteran at a nice buy-low value who boosts the team’s Super Bowl chances for at least one year.
The Chargers, meanwhile, have already been warned that letting go of Bosa for cap-savings reasons could backfire.
And yet, do the Chargers really care all that much if Bosa goes and boosts the contention chances of an NFC team? He’s a top departure candidate because of past availability woes and the fact moving on would produce roughly $25.4 million in free cap space.
If the Chargers plan to funnel that money into keeping Khalil Mack in free agency while giving more playing time to Tuli Tuipulotu and others, getting almost anything on top of the savings from a team like the Eagles might be viewed as a win.
Again, dealing Bosa won’t produce much because of his big cap number and the fact it’s obvious he might hit free agency after getting cut. But a savvy contender like the Eagles might have an interest in grabbing him without worrying about missing him in free agency.
