Chargers great apologizes for Pop-Tarts fiasco, gets to recruiting All-Pro
Davante Adams is one of those huge names linked to the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason. Deebo Samuel, Cooper Kupp and even Tyreek Hill are a few of the others.
But only one of those names – Adams – got seriously angry with the Chargers recently over…Pop-Tarts.
The quick lore: Los Angeles’ social media team did its usual thing last year while comparing upcoming opponents to food and likened Adams to (garbage flavor) Pop-Tarts. Adams was not happy and during his response, threw out a “keep my name out your mouth” and other pleasantries.
Fast forward to now, after reports that Adams prefers to go back to the West Coast and considers the Chargers a viable destination if he leaves the New York Jets, and Chargers great Shawne Merriman has gone to work attempting to mend things:
Maybe the Chargers are interested, maybe not. They certainly don’t seem to lack for options if they want to make a big swing and Adams is 32 years old and could be a big cap hit.
But this downright hilarious back-and-forth over a fake Pop-Tarts flavor doesn’t figure to play into the equation much.
Heck, it might even make for one heck of an endorsement deal for the player and team if they link up, right?
