NFL exec's Bengals intel is great news for Chargers' Tee Higgins pursuit
The Los Angeles Chargers desperately need to bring in some more playmakers for Justin Herbert this offseason, as we saw in the playoffs how badly Herbert needs help.
The good news is the Chargers are slated to have massive cap space, so they are expected to be major players in the free-agent market.
Los Angeles has widely been labeled as a potential destination for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is considered the best receiver hitting the open market.
While there has been some momentum building toward Higgins potentially remaining with the Bengals, some around the NFL are not so sure.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers alternate helmets conspiracy theories pop up again
Cincinnati has to worry about paying all of Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson and Mike Gesicki for the future, and one general manager does not think the Bengals will have the financial wherewithal to do that.
“Burrow is going to be pissed,” the exec told Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post. “No way they are keeping more than two of those four.”
Yes, it's entirely possible that the Bengals ultimately keep both Chase and Higgins, but do they want to sink that much money into two wide outs?
This could present a great opportunity for the Chargers to swoop in and blow Higgins away with a lucrative offer. That is, of course, unless Cincinnati decides to slap a franchise tag on the 26-year-old for the second consecutive year.
The Bengals can tag Higgins beginning on Feb. 18 and will have until March 4 to do so. If they do, Los Angeles can kiss its Higgins dream goodbye. But if not? Then the Bolts should be off to the races.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
NFL analyst has Chargers dealing for wide receiver familiar with the AFC West
Playoff loss, Super Bowl lessons have Chargers scrambling in mock drafts
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh blasted for controversial coaching move
Chargers could get bailed out by draft if they lose Poona Ford, Teair Tart
Star defender wants to play for Chargers because of Jim Harbaugh