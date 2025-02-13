Charger Report

NFL exec's Bengals intel is great news for Chargers' Tee Higgins pursuit

An NFL executive has revealed a rough take on the Cincinnati Bengals that should bode well for the Los Angeles Chargers' pursuit of wide receiver Tee Higgins in NFL free agency.

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) goes live on social media after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers desperately need to bring in some more playmakers for Justin Herbert this offseason, as we saw in the playoffs how badly Herbert needs help.

The good news is the Chargers are slated to have massive cap space, so they are expected to be major players in the free-agent market.

Los Angeles has widely been labeled as a potential destination for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is considered the best receiver hitting the open market.

While there has been some momentum building toward Higgins potentially remaining with the Bengals, some around the NFL are not so sure.

Cincinnati has to worry about paying all of Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson and Mike Gesicki for the future, and one general manager does not think the Bengals will have the financial wherewithal to do that.

“Burrow is going to be pissed,” the exec told Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post. “No way they are keeping more than two of those four.”

Yes, it's entirely possible that the Bengals ultimately keep both Chase and Higgins, but do they want to sink that much money into two wide outs?

This could present a great opportunity for the Chargers to swoop in and blow Higgins away with a lucrative offer. That is, of course, unless Cincinnati decides to slap a franchise tag on the 26-year-old for the second consecutive year.

The Bengals can tag Higgins beginning on Feb. 18 and will have until March 4 to do so. If they do, Los Angeles can kiss its Higgins dream goodbye. But if not? Then the Bolts should be off to the races.

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

