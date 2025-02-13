Los Angeles Chargers trading for Tyreek Hill gets serious weight from Bill Simmons
The Los Angeles Chargers have been linked to all sorts of star wide receiver names ahead of free agency and the trade block. Think, DK Metcalf. And Cooper Kupp. Deebo Samuel. Davante Adams.
Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, though? He doesn’t come up often.
Until now, that is.
The Ringer's Bill Simmons just added some spice to that idea during a recent episode of his podcast. Apparently, he spoke with Hill during media sessions at the Super Bowl, and while attempting to recruit him to one AFC team, a member of Hill’s camp brought up the Chargers instead.
“I was trying to get him to come to the Pats,” Simmons said. “And then somebody that was with him was like ‘watch out for the Chargers.’”
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers alternate helmets conspiracy theories pop up again
Tyreek Hill wants to join Chargers?
Good luck figuring out if this hearsay story is legit. If it was said in all seriousness and the Chargers are on Hill’s list of preferred destinations, though, it would make some sense – a No. 1 wideout getting in the same offense as Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey must seem pretty appealing.
But the challenges that come with the Chargers adding Hill are immense. He just had that whole “I’m out, bro” thing that he’s since apologized for publicly. He’s turning 31 next month, just had his first sub-1000-yard season since 2019 and is a $27.7 million cap hit in 2025.
In short, Hill would be a super aggressive, costly, and likely risky addition for the Chargers via trade. General manager Joe Hortiz and Co. have not been prone to those types of moves just yet – and might never be, considering how good they were at finding McConkey and the wealth of other wideout options potentially open to them.
But again, it’s not surprising that top weapons who might be on the move have eyes for the Chargers right now.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
NFL analyst has Chargers dealing for wide receiver familiar with the AFC West
Playoff loss, Super Bowl lessons have Chargers scrambling in mock drafts
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh blasted for controversial coaching move
Chargers could get bailed out by draft if they lose Poona Ford, Teair Tart
Star defender wants to play for Chargers because of Jim Harbaugh