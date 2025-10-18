Charger Report

Khalil Mack injury update sees star EDGE put down a little challenge for Chargers

Chris Roling

Los Angeles Chargers superstar pass-rusher Khalil Mack appears to have an outside chance at playing on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Mack only just had his 21-day window to return opened, permitting him to practice with the team before Week 7, not all that long after suffering the arm injury that sidelined him.

Technically speaking, the Chargers listed Mack as "questionable" to play on the final injury report of the week. That usually implies about a 50-50 shot at the player actually getting on the field. 

But in an interview with the media, Mack threw out some hints that he might be good enough to go, provided the team wants to give him the green light. 

ESPN’s Kris Rhim shared the footage: 

It wouldn’t be too surprising to see the Chargers go slow with Mack despite his wanting to get back on the field. 

After all, Odafe Oweh just debuted with the team and picked up a sack. In tandem with the other depth names, he appears to be capable of holding it down for at least one more week. 

The Chargers could steal the top seed in the AFC with a win over the Colts. But they’d probably prefer to make sure Mack is fully refreshed for a run from November into a possible playoff berth.

Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

