Derwin James injury update from Chargers star himself adds key context
The Los Angeles Chargers and head coach Jim Harbaugh surprised onlookers this week a little with talk about a Derwin James injury.
While James’ status for the Week 7 encounter with the Indianapolis Colts isn’t in doubt, the talk about an injury included a reveal that James went for medical screening after his team’s Week 6 win.
Now James himself has weighed in on the topic.
According to Benjamin Royer of the Los Angeles Times, James told reporters that he actually suffered a minor wrist injury during the Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos while tackling quarterback Bo Nix.
That would seem to line up with some of the perceived struggles of James and the defense at times in the weeks since, especially during that two-game skid against NFC opponents New York and Washington.
Despite this, the Chargers are 4-2 and have a chance to steal the top overall spot in the AFC with a win over the Colts in Week 7.
The Chargers will need James at his best for that game. They traded away Alohi Gilman while acquiring Odafe Oweh to boost the pass rush and Elijah Molden has once again been battling on-and-off injuries, too.
