Charger Report

Derwin James injury update from Chargers star himself adds key context

Chris Roling

Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers and head coach Jim Harbaugh surprised onlookers this week a little with talk about a Derwin James injury

While James’ status for the Week 7 encounter with the Indianapolis Colts isn’t in doubt, the talk about an injury included a reveal that James went for medical screening after his team’s Week 6 win. 

Now James himself has weighed in on the topic. 

RELATED: Chargers urged to make big trade to bolster injury-depleted running game

According to Benjamin Royer of the Los Angeles Times, James told reporters that he actually suffered a minor wrist injury during the Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos while tackling quarterback Bo Nix.

That would seem to line up with some of the perceived struggles of James and the defense at times in the weeks since, especially during that two-game skid against NFC opponents New York and Washington. 

RELATED: Realistic Chargers trade proposal adds former 800-yard RB for draft pick swap

Despite this, the Chargers are 4-2 and have a chance to steal the top overall spot in the AFC with a win over the Colts in Week 7. 

The Chargers will need James at his best for that game. They traded away Alohi Gilman while acquiring Odafe Oweh to boost the pass rush and Elijah Molden has once again been battling on-and-off injuries, too. 

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers urged to steal former top-10 pick from Giants at NFL trade deadline

Bolts-Colts marquee matchup draws TV announcer who issued iconic line in playoff loss

Are Chargers finally admitting mistake and benching embattled starter?

Chargers rookie Tre Harris has quietly started his massive breakout

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News