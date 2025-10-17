Chargers’ game vs. Colts somehow just got more important in AFC playoff race
The encounter with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 was always an important one for Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers.
Most AFC matchups file under that banner before a season starts. But the Sunday dance in Los Angeles managed to get even more important on the Thursday before kickoff.
Thank the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The kickoff to Week 7 on primetime featured the Bengals taking down the Steelers, meaning Pittsburgh got booted down into the sea of six AFC teams stuck with four wins, including the Chargers.
That result leaves the Colts alone at the top of the conference at 5-1: And Sunday’s game has now transformed into a battle for sole possession of first place in the conference.
Both the Chargers and the Colts are 4-0 in AFC play and undefeated in their respective divisions. The Chargers are 3-0 already in the AFC West, while the Colts are 1-0 in the AFC South.
A win for Justin Herbert and Co. would bump them to five wins in the conference already before dates against Tennessee, Pittsburgh and Jacksonville in Weeks 9-11 before a bye. The Chargers’ only non-AFC West opponent after that is 2-3 Houston.
The Colts are a tricky out, though, clearly. Daniel Jones has enjoyed a career revival there at quarterback while a dominant run game keeps chugging, backed by a strong defense.
If there’s a silver lining, the Colts have only beaten one team with a winning record while climbing to the top of the conference. On paper, the Chargers have a much better resume after trouncing their entire division to start the season.
After laying some serious groundwork for a strong season to start the year, Week 7, though, is a chance for the Chargers to get ahead in the AFC and not really look back.
