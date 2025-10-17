Chargers coach makes baffling comment about OL situation in front of Justin Herbert
For a moment, it looked like the Los Angeles Chargers were about to admit their mistake on the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert and make a change to the starting lineup.
But only for a moment.
As it turns out, Chargers fans wondering why Andre James got snaps at center with the first-team offense earlier in the week found out that the actual starter, Bradley Bozeman, was merely down with an illness.
Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman then went on the offensive in, well, defense of Bozeman as the end of the week approached.
"I thought Boze had one of his best games and our grading system is the one I pay attention to,” Roman told reporters. “That's the only one that matters."
On one hand, fair enough. Outsiders can’t be in the room and know the exact assignments coaches ask of players, nor how they’re grading those players on a down-to-down basis.
On the other, fan outrage isn’t exactly unwarranted, based on the eye test. And the fact Bozeman’s sitting as the 47th-ranked center out of 49 at PFF is notable. That’s just one metric among many, but it certainly meshes with what fans think they’re seeing.
The reality? The Chargers aren’t going to throw players under the bus in the media. And maybe they just aren’t seeing enough from James to suggest that making a change is better than trying to get more out of Bozeman.
Either way, the Chargers have a chance to steal first place in the AFC against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 and, for now, coaches don’t sound like they’re ready to move off Bozeman in front of Herbert.
