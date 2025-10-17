Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 7 referee crew stats
After a thrilling win in Miami last week, the Los Angeles Chargers are back home this Sunday to take on the Indianapolis Colts. This is a matchup between two of the AFC's best, as the Colts jumped out to an early 5-1 lead to begin the season. The Chargers had a mini losing skid, but remain at 4-2 and atop the AFC West.
As the Chargers look to get back into the win column this week, here's who will be officiating their matchup against the Colts on Sunday.
Colts vs. Chargers referee: Alan Eck (3rd season as referee)
Eck and his crew will be on the field for the Chargers' Week 7 matchup.
Eck's crew consists of: Tab Slaughter, David Oliver, Greg Bradley, John Jenkins, Dale Shaw, Grantis Bell, Joe Wollan, Larry Hanson.
Eck crew stat notables: Home team winning percentage 60 percent in 2025. Average penalties per game, 13.2. Solid news for the Chargers, who will be the home team in this one.
The Chargers take on the Colts this Sunday at 1:05pm PT/4:05pm ET.
