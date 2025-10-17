Colts vs. Chargers Week 7 predictions have onlookers feeling conflicted
There's going to be an old fashioned AFC showdown taking place this Sunday, as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Los Angeles Chargers. This feels like a game from the 2000s, as the Colts are currently atop the AFC with a 5-1 record and the Chargers not far behind at 4-2.
This will be the 32nd all-time meeting between the Chargers and Colts, with Los Angeles holding a 20-11 lead. It's a little different than in year's past, as Daniel Jones is now leading the charge in Indianapolis, hoping to become the next quarterback with a resurgence on another team. In addition, Jonathan Taylor has looked outstanding and could pose problems for the Chargers defense.
Speaking of the Chargers, they were able to get back on track last week with a 29-27 win over the Dolphins. The Bolts picked off Tua Tagovailoa three times in the win. An unsung hero also emerged on offense, with Kimani Vidal rushing for 124 yards and catching a touchdown in Omarion Hampton's absence.
The Chargers will need all hands on deck once again for this matchup. With the game just days away, NFL experts gave their picks and predictions for Chargers vs Colts in Week 7. Here's a look at each selection:
GPG: 27-24 Colts
Co. Wolfe: 28-27 Colts
A. Rank: 26-24 Chargers
M. Grant: 26-24 Chargers
B. Brooks: 26-23 Chargers
MJD: 25-22 Colts
G. Gordon: 24-20 Chargers
N. Shook: 27-26 Colts
E. Edholm: 27-23 Colts
K. Patra: 24-23 Chargers
This one's split down the middle at five experts for each team. The Chargers take on the Colts this Sunday at 1:05pm PT/4:05pm ET.
