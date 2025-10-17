Los Angeles Chargers can cross one running back off list of trade candidates
The Los Angeles Chargers should be in the market for a running back addition ahead of the deadline with the injuries to Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris.
And, according to reports, the Chargers are looking around for a trade, although it remains to be seen how big they'll go with Hampton slated to be back this season.
One name that has been linked to Los Angeles via speculation is New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who would be a massive upgrade at the position and a fantastic complement to Hampton upon his return.
However, the Chargers can apparently cross him off the list of potential options. On Thursday, Kamara made it very clear he's staying in New Orleans.
In fact, he even hinted he would retire if the Saints were to go against his wishes and trade him away.
"I don't want to go anywhere," Kamara said, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell. "And I said it countless times, y'all know that. I think everybody knows that. The fan base knows that."
"I just got to keep my head down. And I don't know, if I was a GM, I guess I would go to the player and be like, 'Hey, we're trading you. Just so you know.' So, if Mickey come downstairs and says that, then I'm going to go drink a piña colada somewhere," Kamara added.
Kamara's declaration tracks with a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who revealed Kamara said the same thing when the Saints approached him about his desire to be traded.
Trading Kamara makes perfect sense for the Saints. He's 30 years old and will likely be declining by the time the Saints are any good. Not to mention, New Orleans, a team in salary cap hell, would be able to shed some salary and pick up a draft pick to help with a rebuild.
And, you would think Kamara would want to be moved to at least a playoff contender at this late stage in his career instead of staying with a 1-5 team that is probably years away from competing.
However, clearly Kamara is a different cat, and while we would hate to see him waste a way without having a chance at a Super Bowl, it's definitely admirable to see his loyalty.
