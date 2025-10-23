Kimani Vidal fantasy football outlook after Hassan Haskins injury update
The Los Angeles Chargers went from a fantasy football juggernaut for the running back position with Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton to a possible sleeper start ‘em scene with Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins.
But things are just never that simple for long with the Chargers, it seems.
Harris is lost for the season due to injury. And Hampton, the first-rounder, is also on injured reserve and expected to miss more than the minimum of four games.
Here’s the fantasy football outlook for Haskins and Vidal.
Hassan Haskins injury update
- Haskins is out on the Chargers’ final injury report due to a hamstring injury.
- Primarily a special teams player, Haskins was shoved into the spotlight a tad this year after the injuries and has rushed 12 times for 30 yards and caught four passes.
Kimani Vidal fantasy football outlook
Not great. Vidal has rushed for 162 yards on a 5.2 average over four games this year. But he had 124 of those yards on a 6.9 per-carry showing against a bad Miami team. He followed that up last week with nine carries for 20 yards, a 2.2 average. Vidal’s offensive line should get Joe Alt back at left tackle, at least, but the unit as a whole in front of him remains uninspiring. Justin Herbert attempted 55 passes last week to just nine carries for Vidal, so if it’s close, the ratio could be lopsided again.
Chargers depth chart update after Haskins injury
- Kimani Vidal
- Hassan Haskins
- Amar Johnson
- Jaret Patterson
- Nyheim Hines
- Trayveon Williams
The Chargers just signed Williams off the street this week. None are a threat to have a major role in the offense beyond pass-blocking, with Hines the most likely to get the call there. Hampton is a nice addition to stash for when he returns, if possible, but Vidal is a no-go at this point.
Prediction: Chargers 23, Vikings 20
