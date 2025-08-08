Charger Report

Ladd McConkey update finally gives Los Angeles Chargers some positive injury news

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey is finally back at practice.

Mike Moraitis

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey.
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It has been a rough week for the Los Angeles Chargers on the injury front following the season-ending injury suffered by left tackle Rashawn Slater.

But there is finally some positive injury news to talk about and it comes in the form of an update for sophomore wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who hasn't practiced since July 28 due to a leg injury.

According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, McConkey returned to the practice field on Friday, decked out in his uniform and pads.

As of this writing, it isn't clear how much McConkey will do at his first practice back, but we'd imagine he will be limited to some extent after missing a week-plus due to injury.

Even still, the simple fact that he's out there and dressed is a fantastic sign for Los Angeles.

McConkey enters the season as the Chargers' undisputed No. 1 wide receiver after he exploded for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie campaign.

After a fairly quiet first six games, McConkey really began to come on strong over his final 10 contests (he missed one due to injury).

The Chargers need McConkey to build on his rookie campaign given the uncertainty at the position the team is facing.

The expectation is that the inconsistent Quentin Johnston will start on the outside opposite recently-signed Keenan Allen, who is coming off a down season and could be on the decline.

Rookie Tre Harris should also have a role, but there's no telling what he'll be capable of providing in his first season in the NFL.

McConkey's return to practice comes in the same week the Chargers will play a preseason contest against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Jim Harbaugh reveals Chargers' plan to replace Rashawn Slater

Keenan Allen's signing comes at right time as Chargers deal with star WR injury

Chargers have full-circle moment after Keenan Allen was 'blindsided' by trade

Omarion Hampton predicted as Chargers' No. 1 running back by fantasy football experts

Chargers UDFA fighting for roster spot has impressive touchdown in training camp

Published
Mike Moraitis
MIKE MORAITIS

Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News