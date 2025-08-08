Ladd McConkey update finally gives Los Angeles Chargers some positive injury news
It has been a rough week for the Los Angeles Chargers on the injury front following the season-ending injury suffered by left tackle Rashawn Slater.
But there is finally some positive injury news to talk about and it comes in the form of an update for sophomore wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who hasn't practiced since July 28 due to a leg injury.
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, McConkey returned to the practice field on Friday, decked out in his uniform and pads.
As of this writing, it isn't clear how much McConkey will do at his first practice back, but we'd imagine he will be limited to some extent after missing a week-plus due to injury.
Even still, the simple fact that he's out there and dressed is a fantastic sign for Los Angeles.
McConkey enters the season as the Chargers' undisputed No. 1 wide receiver after he exploded for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie campaign.
After a fairly quiet first six games, McConkey really began to come on strong over his final 10 contests (he missed one due to injury).
The Chargers need McConkey to build on his rookie campaign given the uncertainty at the position the team is facing.
The expectation is that the inconsistent Quentin Johnston will start on the outside opposite recently-signed Keenan Allen, who is coming off a down season and could be on the decline.
Rookie Tre Harris should also have a role, but there's no telling what he'll be capable of providing in his first season in the NFL.
McConkey's return to practice comes in the same week the Chargers will play a preseason contest against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
