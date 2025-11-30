Justin Herbert injury update: Good news, bad result for Chargers vs. Raiders

Sigh of relief, meet fit of anger.

The good news is that Los Angeles Chargers' MVP-candidate quarterback Justin Herbert is out of the locker room and back on the field. The bad news is that his third pass after the injury scare was an interception at the goal line against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Herbert suffered an injury to his left hand on a 1-yard scramble near the end of the first quarter when Raiders' safety Jeremy Chinn tackled and slammed him to the ground. Herbert threw a touchdown to Quentin Johnston on the next play, but then jogged to the locker room.

The pick is in 😏#LVvsLAC | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/HC2aMmRxym — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 30, 2025

He missed eight offensive plays, as backup quarterback Trey Lance began the next Bolts' drive. Herbert returned wearing a protective glove on his left hand, and immediately completed passes to Keenan Allen (10 yards) and Oronde Gadsden (27) to move the Chargers to the Raiders' 2-yard line.

But on 3rd-and-goal - after a timeout - Herbert threw late to the left corner and his pass intended for Ladd McConkey was intercepted by Raiders' cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly.

In his limited snaps after the injury, Herbert has not take a snap under center in a move perhaps protecting his lift hand or wrist.

Adding to the frustration, the Bolts were stopped on a 4th-and-1 run near the Raiders' 20 on their next possession. But they lead, 7-0, late in the second quarter and - in a year in which they suffered major injuries to offensive stars Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt, Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton - Herbert is upright and back in the game.

Justin Herbert | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

