NFL analyst sounds the alarm on Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen
The Los Angeles Chargers might need a big contribution from wide receiver Keenan Allen this season, but one analyst isn't so sure he'll be able to provide that.
Allen was signed to a one-year deal recently and is replacing fellow former Charger Mike Williams, who abruptly retired last month.
NFL analyst Greg Cosell broke down what he saw from Allen's tape on an episode of the Ross Tucker Podcast and Cosell believes that Allen is "not the same guy he was."
"Obviously, he's not the same guy he was. He was never a burner. He had a great, great feel for finding soft spots and voids in zone, he had a great feel for separating at the top of his route stem because he wasn't a dynamic athlete," Cosell explained.
“At this point in his career, he's even lost a step and he really didn't have a step to lose. He becomes kind of a specific kind of player. You use him because he understands how to play... he becomes more of a security blanket-type receiver."
Cosell goes on to say that Allen could either "be a huge help or he could be cut in the final cuts."
Allen, 33, is no doubt coming off a down season statistically, but he was also in an offense with a lot of competition for targets and Chicago's offense was dysfunctional as a whole.
That makes it difficult to fully blame Allen's lackluster campaign on him, especially when you consider he's just one season removed from a 1,200-yard campaign.
The good news is, the Chargers don't need Allen to carry the load with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris also on the roster, so even a diminished version of him will be very helpful to Los Angeles' cause.
Allen recently revealed he was playing with a chip on his shoulder after his market didn't unfold the way he thought it would in free agency.
Cosell's comments will no doubt make that chip bigger.
