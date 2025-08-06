Chargers’ Mike Williams already talking about coming out of retirement
The saga around Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams keeps getting stranger.
Williams’ abrupt retirement at the start of training camp led to Tuesday’s announcement that the Chargers had officially re-signed Keenan Allen.
But on the very same day, Williams was live-streaming video games on Twitch and hinted at coming out of retirement in the future.
ESPN’s Kris Rhim summarized:
"’Chat, I'm retired, but you never know,’ Williams said while playing Call of Duty live on Twitch. ‘Not this year, though.’"
Williams, 30, said he still works out daily and will be streaming and making videos more often. He regularly hinted at a return to football in the future throughout the stream.
Whether Williams was just joking around is a little unclear at this point, though speculation could lead to wondering about whether he wants to eventually return to the Chargers, go somewhere else or perhaps if a health-related issue played a role.
Regardless, it’s yet another bizarre turn for Williams, who had the odd run with the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers last year before going to the Pittsburgh Steelers, then home to the Chargers this offseason.
Those Chargers will move forward with Allen, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith as the backbone of the wideout group.
